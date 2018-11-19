Ariana Grande Kisses A Girlfriend On The Mouth In Latest Instagram Post

If her Instagram page is to be believed, it looks like Ariana Grande had a lot of fun with friends this weekend. The pop star took to the popular social media platform on Monday to share a snap of herself goofing around with two friends. She can be seen kissing one of the girls on the mouth.

In the snap, the 25-year-old is seen posing between two girlfriends — Courtney Chipolone and Alexa Luria — according to the post’s tags. Grande has her faced turned to her left, kissing Chipolone on the lips, while Luria makes a funny, confused face. In the photo, Grande is wearing shorts and an orange top, which she paired with an oversized black jacket.

“Yeah but she’s my FIRST cousin,” the “God Is a Woman” singer wrote in the caption — which appears to be a likely reference to the film Mean Girls.

The photo, which Grande shared with her 135 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 705,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments in about 30 minutes. Many fans commented on the fact that she is kissing a woman, while others opted to play along with the caption.

“Lexie third wheeling,” one Instagram user wrote.

Many other fans asked if Grande was coming out, but others were quick to point out it is unlikely.

“If a girl kisses another girl doesn’t mean she’s bi or lesbian. Girls just kiss girls for no reason, sometimes,” one Instagram user wrote in response to one such commenter.

Grande went on to post another photo from her night out with the gals, this image also including a similar caption in quotation marks that references the film.

“Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin,” reads the caption of the second photo. Said picture also features Grande in between Chipolone and Luria.

Grande has had quite an eventful year, for good or for ill. Most recently, her song “Thank U, Next” made the top of the Billboard Hot 100 — certified platinum, according to Billboard. On Sunday, the hit maker took to her Twitter account to thank her fans for helping her achieve the success. In the tweet, she promises her fans a video for the track — a track which mentions her famous old flames: Mac Miller, Pete Davidson, Big Sean, and Ricky Alvarez.

According to New University,“Thank U, Next” has surpassed 8.2 million streams on Spotify in one day, breaking the music streaming platform’s previous record for a female artist in a single day.