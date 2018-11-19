Ashley Graham Claps Back After Being Slammed Over ‘Weight Loss’

Plus-size model Ashley is revealing her weight gain after being accused of being ashamed of her curves.

Ashley Graham is clapping back after receiving a wave of backlash from fans who accused her of losing too much weight after she posted a snap of herself looking seemingly slimmer to Instagram last month. Speaking out in a new interview with Glamour, the plus-size model hit back at the haters over the photo and claimed that she’d actually gained weight, not lost it.

As the Inquisitr first shared back in October, Graham shared a photo of herself posing in a multi-colored pink, green, and yellow dress on the social media site where she appeared to be showing off a slimmer waist.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with comments from trolls, many of whom accused her of losing too much weight to be a proud plus-size model after she’s spoken openly multiple times in the past about loving her curves.

Speaking about the photo of herself that caused all the controversy in the new interview, Ashley denied having lost weight and being ashamed of her curves.

“It sucked that everybody had to go in on me like, ‘Oh, you lost so much weight,'” the plus-size model told the November issue of the digital magazine. “If these people actually knew me—which, you know, they don’t and maybe never will—they would know that my body just hasn’t changed.”

“To be completely honest, I’ve gained weight in the last five years, not lost weight,” Ashley then continued while clapping back at those who called her out. “If you actually look at my IMG Polaroids from when I first signed with them to now, you can tell I’m thicker.”

The star then put down her changing body to aging before adding of all the responses, “Geez. Whatever!”

Graham has spoken openly about body confidence and loving her fuller figure in the past, admitting that being as confident as she is today in her own skin took her a while and a whole lot of loving herself.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

“I have been working on it for a long time. I look in the mirror and do affirmations,'” Graham shared with Page Six of how she got to the place she is now, feeling confident showing off some skin, by telling herself in the mirror that she’s beautiful.

“Words have power, and if you are going to use your words negatively, then that is exactly what is going to happen in your life,” she continued.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Ashley now often shows off that body confidence on social media and in photoshoots, most recently being spotted showing off her curves in a number of different swimsuits – including a bikini – during a recent working day at the beach.

The Inquisitr also reported just last week that the model was showing off her amazing body again while hitting the red carpet in a fun white crop top, which she paired with bright green pants.