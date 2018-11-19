Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested on Federal Racketeering, Weapons Charges

The rapper is in federal custody after he was picked up on racketeering and firearms charges, the 'Daily Beast' reported.

The rapper known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested Sunday on federal charges related to firearms and racketeering, the Daily Beast reported, citing law enforcement sources. A separate report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated that the rapper’s ex-manager and two other associates were also arrested, as the result of a joint investigation by the New York Police Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, the report said, is due in court Monday in relation to separate charges related to his past sex crime case, which most recently resulted in a sentence of four years probation. Further details of the federal firearms and racketeering case were set to be revealed at his arraignment Monday afternoon, at a federal courthouse in New York City.

The 22-year-old rapper pled guilty in 2015 to the charge of use of a child in a sexual performance, after he videotaped a sex act with a 13-year-old girl and later shared the video online. However, that crime and other arrests have failed to prevent Tekashi 6ix9ine from rising in the music world, or from working with established, prominent artists. He has recorded with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

A memo from state prosecutors used as part of the sex crime case, cited by the Daily Beast, accused Tekashi of membership in 9 Trey Bloods, which it described as a “criminal enterprise.” The memo also states that the rapper has been “arrested multiple times for crimes he committed this year” and “exacerbated his own violent conduct by using his public platform and significant following to provoke and promote incidents of gun violence.”

The rapper, known for his distinctive facial tattoos, has often been in the news for controversial reasons. Gunfire was reported near a music video he was shooting in Beverly Hills earlier this month, while Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared in court earlier this fall after he was accused of disorderly conduct during a traffic stop.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, on Friday, announced in an Instagram video that he had cancelled his upcoming tour, and that he was firing his entire management team, adding the warning that “whoever is booking shows for Tekashi 6ix9ine is stealing your [expletive] money.”

However, he confirmed that his next album, titled Dummy Boy, remains scheduled to “drop” on November 23. Both West and Minaj are listed as guest stars on the album, according to Consequences of Sound.