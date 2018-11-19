Yovanna Ventura Teases Her Curves In Sultry Red-Hot Selfies

Yovanna Ventura is generating a lot of buzz these days with her sexy photo shoots and product endorsements, and it is easy to see why by taking a peek at her latest Instagram post. The Dominican model, who grew up in Miami, is hyping a pair of red denim jeans in her latest photos, but her followers all seem to agree that she elevated the look to an out-of-this-world level.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Yovanna Ventura is a Miami model of Dominican heritage who has been embracing a move to New York City to take advantage of the opportunities available there. The model, who has previously been linked romantically to both The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, showed a bit of her Miami spice in these latest photos.

Over the weekend, Yovanna shared a pair of photos to her Instagram page that quickly garnered more than 80,000 likes from her 5.3 million followers. Ventura paired a sexy fiery-red I.Am.Gia bodysuit with red Good American skinny jeans and it made for a stunning, sultry look.

Ventura’s Good American jeans hugged all of Yovanna’s curves and the second photo the model shared showed just how well they flaunt her booty. The model wore the jeans over the strappy bodysuit that showed off a bit of her cleavage and her full back.

To complete the sultry look, Yovanna wore gorgeous black stiletto heels, silver hoop earrings, and had her hair slicked back away from her face to hang straight down her back. Ventura was hyping the fit of the Good American jeans and sharing a discount code for her followers, but chances are that her fans will be seeking out both the jeans and the bodysuit given how stunning the model looked.

In addition to the 80,000 likes the pair of photos garnered, hundreds of Ventura’s followers commented on how stunning Yovanna looked. People noted that the bodysuit and jeans fit in all the right places and that red never looked better.

Over the weekend, Ventura also teased her followers via her Instagram Stories with some quick videos showing her in a gray sports bra and leggings along with an open white jacket. The combination showed off plenty of Yovanna’s cleavage along with her enviable abs given the sultry angles she used to film the selfie clips.

The model noted in some of her social media updates that this would be her last weekend in Miami before her birthday, and it looks like she made the most of the time she had in Florida this time around. Yovanna Ventura’s career is as fiery-hot these days as her sexy Instagram photos and her fans are anxious to see what she tackles next.