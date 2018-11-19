Rita Ora Goes Braless In Plunging Red Dress As She Exits London Hotel

It was a busy night for Rita Ora, but the pop star showed that she was up to the task by dazzling in not one, but two gorgeous outfits!

The 27-year-old attended the 64th Evening Standard Theater Awards in London on Sunday night, where she wore a pink feathered dress that showed off her ample cleavage. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the light pink 1997 Mugler Archive piece from the Insect Collection was made of feathers that covered Ora’s midsection and breasts, and also featured a plunging neckline. The British singer completed the look with some Lorraine Schwartz jewelry pieces, pink-centered makeup, and a high bun.

But for her second outfit of the night, Rita decided to go for an even riskier option — slipping into a long-sleeve, partially-sheer, red sequined gown that also featured a deep plunging neckline, a leg slit, and an open back. The “Let You Love Me” star was spotted wearing the beautiful number as she left the Corinthia hotel in the English capital, according to the Daily Mail. She paired the gown with acrylic glass heels, and kept her platinum locks in an elegant chignon as she headed out of the hotel. Even though she had already been to one big event that night, Rita looked energized — and she was all smiles while being photographed.

However — per the Daily Mail — in a recent interview with Vogue magazine, the pop princess did point out her lack of time to sleep as one of the reasons why her sex life is “non-existent.”

“I’ve been working so hard, I just fall asleep. Honest to God. I’m like, ‘Yeah I’ll meet you for a drink,’ but I was meant to go on this dinner [with a guy] after this, and I was just like, ‘I need to go to sleep’.”

She also added that she’s never been one to shy away from talking about sex.

“It’s a part of life, it’s a part of human nature, it’s a part of evolving as an adult,” she said.

Rita has been gearing up for the release of her upcoming record Phoenix, which will be her second studio album. The recording is set to drop this Friday, November 23. The album will feature previously released hit tracks like “Anywhere,” “Girls,” “Your Song,” and “Lonely Together,” the latter being a collaboration with the late Swedish producer, Avicii. She has also just dropped a new song called “Cashmere,” which she had been teasing for a while.

“This album is a true labor of love, and it was important for me to do it my way,” she said in a statement, per Billboard.