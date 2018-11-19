‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Believes Boyfriend Beau Clark Is ‘The One,’ Are They Engaged?

Stassi Schroeder has been wearing a diamond ring on one particular finger for weeks!

Stassi Schroeder couldn’t stop gushing about her boyfriend, Beau Clark, during last week’s third annual Vanderpump Dogs gala.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about why she’s so sure that Clark is “the one.”

“He’s my best friend,” Schroeder said, according to a report on November 16. “I would legit die if something happened to him.”

“I can just be myself [with him]. Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I’ve really never had that,” Schroeder admitted.

As fans will recall, Schroeder first began appearing on Vanderpump Rules‘ first season. At the time, she was involved in a years-long romance with co-star Jax Taylor. However, after it was revealed that Taylor had lied to her and had cheated on her, the couple called it quits — during which time she began an off-screen romance with Patrick Meagher.

Throughout Schroeder’s relationship with Meagher, the couple’s romance was on and off. Ultimately, months before their split, Meagher finally agreed to become part of Vanderpump Rules.

Schroeder and Meagher split last August. Several months later, Schroeder went public with Clark. Since then, she has been flaunting her romance with Clark all over social media — and recently, she’s gotten tongues wagging by debuting a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

Below is a photo of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark in Paris, France, earlier this month.

Stassi Schroeder debuted her new diamond ring earlier this month on Instagram, and doesn’t appear to have taken it off in the weeks since. That said, she and Clark have not yet confirmed an engagement. When it came to their interview with Entertainment Tonight, they suggested that they were in no rush to get married.

“There’s no timeline [for it],” Schroeder explained.

Schroeder then told the outlet that while she and Clark are enjoying their moments with one another, they will “probably” be the next couple within their friend group to get married.

So far, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are the only Vanderpump Rules stars that have wed.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their co-stars — don’t miss the upcoming seventh season of Vanderpump Rules. The show premieres on Bravo TV on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m.