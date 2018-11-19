Prince Charles Looks Like A Doting Grandpa In These Adorable New Photos Of Prince Louis

Prince Charles looks just like a doting grandfather in a series of photos released by the royal family showing him cuddling with his youngest (as of now) grandchild Prince Louis. The photos were taken to mark His Royal Highness’ 70th birthday, as noted by Us Weekly.

The adorable images, which were taken in London on September 5, feature the Prince of Wales; his wife, Duchess Camilla; his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; William’s wife, Duchess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; and Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan.

The gorgeous photos showed Prince Charles playing with Prince Louis as he was held by his mother Kate Middleton, reported Us.

Another showed Prince Charles’ delight at the joy of being a grandfather in a solo shot with Prince Louis.

Finally, a third showed the royal family, wives and grandchildren included, in a gorgeous outdoor group shot.

See the new royal family photos! https://t.co/JNPSWQ1og4 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 19, 2018

Us Weekly also reported that Prince Louis’ nanny Maria stood near photographer Chris Jackson and made silly faces to get the children’s attention.

Jackson is married to Kate Middleton’s stylist Natasha Archer.

Louis was “so well behaved,” the insider noted. “He is the most adorable, placid little boy you will ever meet!”

Hello Magazine reported that “It was lovely chaos with the children. He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the Prince’s knee. They have a great relationship that’s a little more established, as George is a bit older.”

The photos reflect some quieter, behind-the-scenes moments, the sort we don’t usually get to see much of when it comes to the royal family.

Another surprise, as reported by Us Weekly, was Meghan Markle’s secret pregnancy. She and Prince Harry knew they were with child, but had not revealed the big news to their family at the time the portraits were taken.

The couple is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace has announced in a statement in October.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a social-media statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Prince Charles turned 70 on November 14.