Diddy Makes Promise To Late Ex, Kim Porter: ‘I’ll Raise Our Family Just Like You Taught Me To’

The hip-hop mogul held a private memorial service for his late former girlfriend.

Sean Combs is picking up the pieces after the sudden death of his former love, Kim Porter. The rapper known as Diddy took to Instagram to post a slideshow of photos of him with Porter and their kids three days after she unexpectedly passed away.

“I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!” an emotional Diddy captioned the post. “I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS S—!!!!!! F—!!!!!! Smfh.”

The emotional post came shortly after Diddy broke his silence on the death of his ex, sharing a video which showed the former couple dancing and kissing during a maternity photo shoot. Combs also shared video from a private memorial service for Kim Porter three days after she died, People reports.

In the videos, several photos of Porter were shown to be set up on easels outside his Bel Air mansion. A candlelit walkway lined the entrance as more than 100 close friends and family members arrived to remember the late model, per TMZ. Diddy also posted several photos of his late ex to Instagram in tribute to their forever love, which he described as “infinity and beyond.”

Diddy first broke his silence on the death of Kim Porter over the weekend, telling his millions of social media followers that he has “been trying to wake up out of this nightmare.” The hip-hop mogul added that he doesn’t know what he will do without Porter, whom he dated from 1994 to 2007.

Diddy and Kim remained very close friends after their 2007 split. An insider told People that “they were still a family,” as they co-parented 20-year-old son Christian and 11-year-old twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also raised Porter’s 27-year-old son Quincy as his own child.

Diddy was last photographed in public with Kim Porter just a few weeks before her death. The whole family had attended a special screening of the Netflix Christmas movie, The Holiday Calendar, which co-stars their eldest son, Quincy Brown.

And just two weeks ago, Porter posted a photo of Diddy to Instagram to wish him a happy 49th birthday. The model described her ex as a “genius,” and thanked him for giving her their children, which she said were “the best gifts of our lives.”

Kim Porter was only 47 years old when she was found unresponsive late last week in her California home. Initial reports revealed that Porter went into a cardiac arrest, but TMZ reported that the star had been battling the flu — which may have turned to pneumonia.