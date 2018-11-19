John Legend Takes A Break From Christmas Tour To Spend The Day With Wife Chrissy Teigen And Their Two Children

On Thursday night, singer John Legend kicked off his A Legendary Christmas Tour at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida, reports the Daily Mail. The tour features hit Christmas songs from his first seasonal album. Tagging along with John was his wife Chrissy Teigen and two young children, daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 6 months.

John has already played The Filmore in Miami Beach on Saturday and is set to play 20 more shows before wrapping in San Diego, California on December 30.

On Friday, the family went on a special outing to the Frost Science Museum, a three-in-one establishment that houses a planetarium, aquarium, and science museum. For the occasion, John was dressed in a white and black striped shirt, blank pants, and black sneakers while Chrissy sported black teamed shorts and a black chic blazer. She paired the look with a small black purse across her body, large hoop earrings, and her brown hair swept back into a low bun.

The model carried her infant son on her hip, dressed in a blue knitted onesie and light blue moccasin booties. Little Luna was seen walking hand-in-hand with her dad, wearing an adorable white broderie anglaise dress, sandals, and her curly hair knotted into two buns on top of her head.

#ALegendaryChristmas Tour is finally here and starting TONIGHT! If you haven't yet, grab your tickets here: https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/9VhC0zve2z — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 15, 2018

At the science museum, the family was photographed looking at various exhibits. One image shows Luna looking cute as a button as she points out a display case to her father.

After the outing, the model-turned-cookbook author and “All Of Me” singer took some time for themselves as they headed to Joe’s Stone Crab Restaurant for dinner. Later on, Chrissy enjoyed some shopping at the Webster, a three-story fashion boutique in Miami Beach.

It is proving to be a busy holiday season for the Teigen/Legend family after recently wrapping up their own television Christmas special. The famous couple star in the special, called A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, which will air on NBC this holiday season, reports the Inquisitr.

The special will feature performances from John, joined by singers and The Voice judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Kelly Clarkson. Chrissy will emcee the special using her skills developed from hosting Lip Sync Battle. Other stars making an appearance in the special include Stevie Wonder, Zach Galifianakis, Darren Criss, Kenan Thompson, and Jane Lynch.

The Christmas special will kick off the holiday season, set to premiere on NBC on November 28.