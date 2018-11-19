Meghan McCain Continues To Grieve For Father John In Instagram Post

Meghan says her life feels like "some awful parallel universe I fell into" following her dad's death.

The View co-host Meghan McCain is continuing to publicly grieve for her late father John McCain following his death in August. Per Entertainment Tonight, Meghan posted another heartbreaking tribute to her late dad on her Instagram account on November 18 as she marked 84 days since his tragic passing following a battle with cancer.

The candid family photo showed John on the phone while cooking in the kitchen, sporting a blue shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap while he cooked breakfast on the stove, frying up some eggs and bacon.

Meghan, who’s shared a number of loving tributes to the politician on social media since his death three months ago, then shared a very heartfelt and lengthy message for her dad in the caption where she expressed her grief after spending 84 days without her dad.

In the raw message, McCain recalled how her dad would get up early to go to Starbucks every morning, returning home to cook breakfast and give out coffee to his family.

“It is still so indescribably surreal to go through the motions of life without sharing all of it with you – like some awful parallel universe I fell into,” she wrote online in the incredibly personal post, revealing that she would speak to him seven times a day prior to his death and was now struggling with the sudden lack of contact.

“The pain of missing you and the grief that comes with it continues to be sharp and primal. Some waves are more intense than others but they come every day relentlessly,” Meghan continued in her lengthy post, adding that she’s continuing to fight on in life without him because he taught her to.

“I know you made me so tough and strong with the intensity that only you could have purposefully – and for that I am the most grateful,” McCain said.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Meghan then went on to thank her dad, even sweetly referring to him as her “best friend” and adding, “I love you forever”.

The star also shared some advice for other who are going through grief, explaining that there’s no time limit on mourning and no right or wrong way to cope with loss while then encouraging anyone who doesn’t like her posts about her dad to click the unfollow button.

“I shared my father on social media while he was here (and he loved it) and I choose to continue sharing him now that he is not,” she explained of her decision to share multiple tributes to her late dad online since his passing over the summer.

