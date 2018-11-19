‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Victoria Gets Busted!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 20 bring questions about Mia. Plus, Victoria takes action, and somebody catches her!

Sharon (Sharon Case) asks Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about Mia (Noemi Gonzalez), according to She Knows Soaps. Before Mia’s arrival in Genoa City, things between Sharon and Rey got hot, and they crossed the line and shared a passionate kiss. Now, though, Mia is there to fight for her husband — maybe. It also seems as if Mia may be trying to fight for Arturo (Jason Canela) too.

The whole truth came out, and Arturo was Mia’s first love. She seems to have married Rey to make Arturo jealous, and later, Arturo actually slept with his brother’s wife! Abby (Melissa Ordway) struggled when she first heard about her boyfriend’s indiscretion, but now she’s gearing up to fight for her man and put Mia in her place, according to Y&R spoilers from Inquisitr.

Now Sharon wants to know all the details about Mia, and she asks Rey to get her up to speed. Sure, she had a date with Billy (Jason Thompson) last week, but she still appears to be stuck on Rey for the time being, and she sent Billy home without so much as a kiss after the Jabotique launch party.

Next week on #YR, Abby has some competition, Nate confronts Devon and Mariah talks to Sharon about J.T. pic.twitter.com/Rc4veeS444 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) gets caught taking action. Spoilers suggest that Rey ruins Victoria’s Newman Thanksgiving dinner later this week, but leading up to that, she takes action and makes plans to gather her family for the holiday at her home. She’s even planning to cook despite all the drama and issues she’s dealing with lately.

Not only is J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) dead and his body missing, but her son with J.T., Reed (Tristan Lake LeBeau) is having struggles at his boarding school. Victoria continually lives with the guilt that she killed Reed’s father.

Now Rey is hot on the trail of the Fab Four, and they find out that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was the blackmailer, which adds a whole new layer of terrible for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria, Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Somebody has to ensure that the tapes Tessa possesses do not get leaked somewhere else, which would expose everybody. Plus, they need to ensure that Tessa keeps her mouth shut about the damning evidence.

Victoria has plenty on her plate this Thanksgiving week, and it looks like things will spill over for her and her co-conspirators before all is said and done.