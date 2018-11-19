Taylor Swift Announces ‘New Home’ With Republic Records And Universal Music Group

The singer was previously signed with Big Machine Records.

Mega pop star and household name Taylor Swift announced today that after years of success after success with Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group, she has found a “new home” with Republic Records and Universal Music Group.

The multi-platinum recording artist revealed the switch on her Instagram account, where she told her incredible following of 113 million people that she was “ecstatic” about the change and that it is “thrilling” that she will get to work with Sir Lucian Grainge, Monte Lipman, and the rest of the Universal Music Group team that will now be her “label family.”

And in true Taylor Swift fashion, the Reputation singer’s new agreement didn’t come without something that would benefit all of her new fellow artists under the label.

“As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artists, non-recoupable,” Swift wrote in the announcement. “They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms than paid out previously by other major labels.”

This condition, which Swift noted was the most important deal point, is seen by the singer as a sign of heading toward “positive change for creators,” which has been and will continue to be a major goal for the artist.

In a statement, UMG Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge explained that it was the shared beliefs between his company and their newest signee about the approach and treatment of other artists that led to the partnership.

“With these shared beliefs, there is so much we can accomplish together, and all of us at UMG are enormously proud to be embarking on the next chapter of her career alongside her,” he said.

As noted by Variety, Swift was previously signed with Scott Borchetta and Big Machine Records before her contract expired on November 10, making her the hottest free agent in the music industry. The label had a “strategic alliance” with Republic Records, which was where the relationship between Taylor and Universal Music Group started. In her announcement, Swift thanked Borchetta for “believing in me as a 14-year-old” and for his guidance over more than a decade of award-winning work.

“The best thing I’ve been lucky enough to receive is the dedication, trust and loyalty of the fans who have cared about the words and melodies I’ve written. My biggest goal moving forward is to make you proud,” she wrote. “I’m so excited. I can’t wait to show you what I’m making next. Love, Taylor Swift.”