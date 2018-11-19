‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, November 19: Quinn Flips Out When She Overhears Pam Encourage Donna & Eric

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 19, reveal that Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will become irate with Pam Douglas (Alley Mills). Pam has been pushing Quinn’s buttons as of late, and it seems as if she has gone too far this time.

Even though Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) told his mother that fighting with Pam was not worth her marriage, she finds that Pam is trying to get beneath her skin. She called her wedding off just as Quinn relented. She said that she would allow the wedding at her house, and she was openly disrespectful many times. She even talked Eric (John McCook) into giving Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) her old job back — as the co-receptionist at the fashion house.

Every time that Quinn dared to complain about Pam’s behavior, Eric backed Pam up. He told Quinn time and again that Pam was family, and that she needed to be treated that way. As a result, Quinn’s resentment grew towards Pam.

According to the official Bold and the Beautiful Twitter feed, Quinn’s patience with Pam will reach its limit on Monday, November 19. She has warned Pam repeatedly that she shouldn’t mess with her, but Pam would not listen to Quinn.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn becomes irate when she overhears Pam tell Donna that she is the right woman for Eric. pic.twitter.com/PNufNDXdIS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 19, 2018

Quinn will overhear Pam talking to Donna. Now, B&B viewers know that Donna has already made a startling admission to Pam. She told her that the happiest period in her life was when she was married to Eric. Pam encouraged her to reveal her feelings to Eric, but Donna felt that it was too late now — because he was married to Quinn.

Quinn will eavesdrop on Pam and Donna’s conversation as they visit the Forrester mansion. Pam will tell Donna that she is the right woman for Eric. B&B viewers also know that as far as Pam is concerned, anybody is better than Quinn — and that she believes Eric should get rid of Quinn as soon as possible. Nothing would please Pam more than Eric and Quinn splitting up. So, she eggs on Donna to make her move on Eric. The sooner “Honey Bear” and Donna get back together, the sooner Quinn will be out of her hair.

But as Quinn previously mentioned, many people have tried to get rid of her before — and all of them have failed. She warned Pam not to take her on, but she wouldn’t listen. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that all hell will break loose as Quinn rages at Pam. According to the Inquisitr, she will also be protective of her husband when Donna visits for Thanksgiving dinner.

