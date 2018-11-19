Priyanka Chopra Reveals What’s On Her Wedding Registry Ahead Of Nick Jonas Nuptials

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding countdown is on and fans are getting excited to see them tie the knot in their December ceremony, set to take place in India. According to People, the 36-year-old Quantico star is enjoying planning her wedding and has set up her registry through Amazon.

“Amazon makes sense for a registry because there are such incredible things you can find under one roof,” she revealed. “These are the kinds of things I want when I build a home.”

Chopra is a self-described entertainer, meaning that most of the items on her list pertain to entertainment and decor. Among the highlights are a Riedel wine decanter, Jonathan Adler throw pillow, a Crosley record player, and Dorotea dinner plates. She detailed her feelings about entertaining close friends and family, reports the magazine.

“I’ve always been an entertainer. My home is always bustling with loved ones. I have a very close-knit set of friends and so does Nick and I like being a host. My mom always taught me this, it’s a little classic and old-fashioned, but it’s always very important to be house proud. In my country there’s a saying, in Sanskrit, which means that a guest should be treated how you treat God.”

The actress went on to comment on how she and her husband-to-be share similar home decorating tastes. She mentions that Jonas tends to be more masculine in his tastes while she prefers “homey, but classic,” but they have figured out a way to meet in the middle.

The couple will also share Chopra’s dog Diana after the nuptials are completed. Not wanting to leave the smallest member of the family out of the celebration, Chopra registered for a Blueberry Pet dog bed and collar in addition to an Ellie Dog Wear rain jacket.

“She’s quite the princess. She lives a good life, let’s just say. And she refuses to walk outside when it’s raining. She refuses!”

Among the remaining items on the list, Chopra registered for a Keiser stationary bike, AmazonBasics dumbbells, a pair of Rollerblades, and a Vitamix blender. She admits that the exercise equipment is more aspirational than practical as she isn’t very disciplined when it comes to working out, but she wants to be a bit more motivated. The blender was inspired by her friends who “all swear by it” and although she and Jonas don’t cook much, they want to give it a try.

According to the Inquisitr, the bride and groom obtained their marriage license a couple of weeks ago and are getting ready for their traditional wedding ceremony in Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.