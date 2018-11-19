Frank Ocean’s Instagram Account Goes Public, Teases Possible New Song

After a two-year-long hiatus, Frank Ocean may be creeping his way back into the spotlight. The singer-songwriter suddenly made his previously private Instagram account public last week for his fans’ viewing pleasure. Then, on Monday morning, he posted a Story of himself headbanging to music that could very well be his own new song, Billboard reported.

Ocean debuted his Instagram account in spring 2017 (@blonded), but he switched it to a private setting soon after, allowing only approved followers to see his posts. The “White Ferrari” singer is known for leading an elusive life, only emerging when he releases new music, so his private account wasn’t much of a surprise.

He opened up his account to the public eye on Friday with a shirtless mirror selfie. While one arm held his phone over his face, the other was outstretched with an open hand, as if the singer was waving.

“Welcome,” he captioned the post.

On Monday, November 19, Ocean took to his Instagram stories to share music with viewers. The video showed only his face as he headbanged to an unnamed song in the background. The upbeat track sounded like it featured Ocean’s voice. He captioned the video with four whirlwind emojis.

“I’ve got visions for my life,” the tune repeated several times.

Since going public, Ocean has gained 317,000 followers and counting, according to High Snobiety. Among the new followers are other stars, such as Drake and Ariana Grande.

There has been no other news about Ocean releasing new music this year, but the singer did hint at it in January via a Tumblr post. He posted a photo of someone wearing a green hat that said, “IF YOU LIKED 2017, YOU’LL LOVE 2018.”

He also claimed in November 2017 that he had completed a full fifth album after Endless and Blonde but has chosen not to release it yet.

His hiatus post-Blonde follows a pattern of other breaks between albums. Before Ocean dropped his fourth album, he was out of the spotlight for four years. When he finally returned to release Blonde, he shared a long note on Tumblr in 2016 explaining his inspirations for the album and what he had been doing in his time off, according to VH1.

“It’s been a year since I moved to London…and there’s no practical reason to drive in this city. I ordered a GT3 RS…I guess it’s good to have in case of emergency???? Raf Simons once told me it was cliché, my whole car obsession. Maybe it links to a deep subconscious straight boy fantasy…I found it romantic, sometimes, editing this project. The whole time I felt as though I was in the presence of a $16m McLaren F1 armed with a disposable camera,” the beginning of his post read.