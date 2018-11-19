Kanye West And Daughter North Step Out In Los Angeles For Adorable Museum Date

Kanye West and his little girl North starred in one of the cutest daddy-daughter moments of the week.

The rapper was spotted carrying his 5-year-old daughter on his shoulder as they headed to the California Science Center on Sunday. According to the Daily Mail, North looked positively gleeful as she was every bit the princess while being carried by her dad. Kanye, 41, was super cool as always in a bright yellow zip-up jacket, khaki pants, and green-and-black Yeezy shoes, while North sported a pink ruffled dress with a matching teddy bear backpack and a pair of white sneakers. The two smiled as they walked alongside a female friend.

Their family outing comes just days after the hip-hop superstar donated $150,000 to the family of a Chicago black security guard who was shot dead by a white police officer. Jemel Robinson was killed in the early hours of Sunday, November 11 after stopping a suspected shooter who allegedly fired a gun inside the bar where Robinson worked. But when the police arrived, they killed the 26-year-old, despite the fact that he was wearing a uniform that said security on it. Kanye, who shares the same hometown with the victim, set up a GoFundMe page for Robinson and donated $15,000, 10 times in a row.

West and his wife Kim Kardashian, along with their three children, North, Saint, 2, and 10-month-old Chicago, were able to return to their home in Hidden Hills, L.A., recently, after being forced to evacuate due to the Woolsey Fire that ravaged through much of Southern California. The couple reportedly hired private firefighters to protect their mansion, and recent pictures have shown that the flames came dangerously close to their $60-million property — in fact, the fire burned just feet away from the Kardashian-West house.

When the family was forced to evacuate, Kim took to social media to let her followers know that they were all safe and to thank the firefighters for all their hard work. And at the People’s Choice Awards last week, the Kardashian sisters alongside momager Kris Jenner dedicated their award for Reality TV Show of 2018 to all the firefighters and first responders working relentlessly during the tragedy.

“As horrible as this has been, it’s been amazing to see the resilient spirit of everyone involved and the heroism of those risking their lives on the front lines,” Kim said in her touching speech.