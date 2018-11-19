Farrah Abraham Rocks A Seriously Skimpy Turquoise String Bikini In The Maldives

'Teen Mom OG' star Farrah showed off her assets in a tiny bright bikini.

Teen Mom OG reality star Farrah Abraham was flaunting her abs in a seriously skimpy bikini as more candid shots surfaced from her recent vacation in the Maldives. Daily Mail published new snaps of the reality star showing off her seriously toned body in a turquoise string bikini as she splashed around in the water.

The latest bikini photos showed Farrah, who’s been showing off her body in several swimwear snaps posted on her Instagram page over the last few days, revealing a pretty serious amount of skin for the cameras.

With her hair tied up in two boxer braids on either side of her head, the candid snaps showed her playing around in the water in the skimpy top and matching thong bottoms, which featured a fun turquoise and purple floral design.

Abraham, who’s mom to 9-year-old daughter Sophia, is proudly showing off her abs in the pictures while smiling from ear to ear during her tropical location with her daughter.

Candid photos showed Farrah holding hands with her little girl, who looked adorable in a baby pink swimsuit, as they took in the scenery together.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the reality star has shown off her bikini body while soaking up the sun during her luxury vacation to the Maldives.

As the Inquisitr previously shared, Abraham has shared various photos of herself in a bikini on her social media pages over the past few days.

One snap shared by the former teenage mom featured her in a skimpy black bikini while posing on a large hammock in the water, before then laying in the ocean in a blue two-piece.

Since then, Abraham has been snapped sporting several other swimwear looks while vacationing with her 9-year-old. The Inquisitr reported that the TV personality was spotted in another black bikini recently.

Abraham’s been pretty open in the past about how she keeps her body looking so toned, including getting very candid about going under the knife.

As Daily Mail Australia reported back in August, the reality star even took her daughter Sophia along to one of her cosmetic surgery appointments, admitting that she viewed it as being like a science lesson for her little girl to “watch and learn” about medical procedures.

“I actually bring Sophia with me most of the time to the offices so she sees and she learns. It’s like a little mini science trip,” Farrah explained.

The Teen Mom OG star also opened up about the possibility of her 9-year-old potentially going under the knife and getting plastic surgery when she’s older.

“I think like every normal woman, a lot of people want something done on their face,” Farrah told the outlet. “I know my daughter will be most educated and filled in, so she can make the right and safe choice.”