Mariah Carey Shows Off Slim Figure In All Black Number For ‘GMA’ Appearance

On a promo tour for her new album Caution, Mariah Carey stopped by the set of Good Morning America today. Carey shared a snap of herself on Instagram huddled with the anchors of the morning show, showing off her thin frame in a dazzling, all black outfit.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer wore body-hugging, matte black pants that she topped with a glittery, low-cut shirt in the same hue. The shirt, with a deep v-neck to highlight Carey’s lengthy torso, showed off her curves flawlessly. She wore her long locks straight down her back with some bouncy volume and finished the look with a smoky eyeshadow and a nude lipstick. She capped the ensemble off with high-heeled, peep toe, black leather booties that laced up the front of her foot.

Fans of Carey’s took to Instagram to praise the diva’s outfit choice, as well as her performance on the show.

“You look amazing,” wrote one fan.

“Looking so flawless. Caution is amazing I am listening NON stop,” added another.

The singer brought her iconic voice to the set of Good Morning America to debut the single “With You” from the new album Caution, which debuted to positive reviews on November 16.

“The breezy, pleasingly defiant Caution, she finds a freshness that’s been missing from her recent material,” a recent review by Entertainment Weekly says of the singer’s 15th album, which is not currently listed in the Billboard Top 200. “Like most Mariah albums, Caution is a study in varying degrees of incline; she’s always leaned more toward the bubble bath than the dance floor,” continued the EW review.

Last week, Carey’s 2001 album Glitter hit No. 1 on the iTunes Top 100 albums, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Fans had promoted Caution so much on social media that the 17-year-old album hit the charts ahead of the newest release. Carey took to Instagram to praise her fans for garnering so much attention for her new album that the previous album was making waves yet again. Sharing a throwback photo of the album cover for Glitter, Carey said, “I have to dedicate today’s tbt to Glitter, which is currently #1 on the iTunes albums chart, 17 years after its release and on the eve of my new album release! My fans are THE BEST. LET’S GO.”

In addition to the new album, Carey will be heading out on a world tour, kicking off in 2019, per her website. Tickets for the tour went on sale in October, and the tour is set to begin in February in Dallas, Texas.