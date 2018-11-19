Heidi Klum Shows Off Age-Defying Physique In Busty Red Dress In Latest Instagram Snap

Model Heidi Klum took to Instagram to show off three side-by-side photos of herself dressed in a sexy, cleavage-revealing dress as she walked to the entrance of an event. The dress, colored in stripes of sparkly red, white, burgundy, and pink, hugged the 45-year-old supermodel’s curves and revealed plenty of sculpted leg. Heidi paired the bright dress with a magenta clutch and strappy silver heels. She wore her long, layered brown-blonde hair down across her shoulders.

The America’s Got Talent judge captioned the photo set “love this,” accompanied by a series of hearts and a kissy-face emoji. Her 5.4 million followers loved the dress, leaving comments about how “sexy” and “gorgeous” she looked in it.

One follower commented, “I love it to [sic]. Heidi is looking so beautiful hot sexy gorgeous and stunning,” while another wrote, “You are always looking gorgeous and so lovely.”

According to the Daily Mail, on Saturday Heidi threw a birthday bash for her 12-year-old son Johan just weeks after hosting her highly anticipated annual Halloween bash. She posted several photos to her Insta story depicting the lavish birthday party that took place in her Los Angeles home, including photos of her beau Tom Kaulitz.

The mother of four made sure that Johan thoroughly enjoyed his birthday party by supplying inflatable playgrounds, including an obstacle course inflatable, a Grand Theft Auto-themed birthday cake, and a giant wall where party guests could write birthday messages in colorful letters. There were also plenty of party favors, balloons, and picnic tables spread throughout the spacious backyard.

After Johan blew out the birthday candles on his cake, he begged Heidi’s America’s Got Talent co-worker and friend Mel B to let him push her face into the cake. On her Insta story, the model included a photo of Mel B’s face covered in cake while she licked it off.

The German-born model also hired graphic design artists and adorable animals to attend the party, in addition to bringing in a chef to provide fresh tacos and pizza.

Heidi and her boyfriend Tom Kaulitz, 29, have been seen together since May of this year. The guitarist and backing singer of the band Tokio Hotel and the model met at a mutual friend’s birthday party and have been photographed together on many occasions since.

Johan is Heidi’s third-youngest child, born to her and ex-husband Seal. Seal and Heidi also share son Henry, 13, and daughter Lou, 9. Heidi’s oldest child, daughter Helene, 14, is from a previous relationship.