Tammy Hembrow Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

Australian fitness model Tammy Hembrow has an enviable body and she isn’t afraid to show it. The 22-year-old mother of two took to her Instagram account on Monday to show a sultry photo that is sure to set pulses racing.

In the snap, the model is featured lying on a beach close to the water rocking barely-there bikini bottoms and a white crop top, leaving little to the imagination. She is close enough to the water that waves wash over her, causing her white top to become see through. Hembrow is lying belly down on the sand wearing a red-and-white thong featuring a thick band that she placed high on her hips, which accentuates her perky behind as it peeks out from the water.

The Australian beauty is wearing her blonde tresses down, which wetly cascade down onto her back and shoulders. Hembrow is looking to her side and away from the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. According to her tags, her bikini is by the brand BAMBA Swim, an Australian swimwear label that draws inspiration from the 1980s high-rise, cheeky cut swimsuits.

In the caption, Hembrow simply included two thought balloon emoji. The post, which she shared with her 8.8 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 217,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments in just a few hours. Fans flocked to the comment section to praise her beauty and looks.

“You are killing me,” one fan wrote along with a heart-eyed and a fire emoji, while another added, “oh my good lord WOW.”

Late last night, the model shared another photo from the same photo shoot in which she is featured deeper into the water as she kneels up supporting her body weight by placing her hands on the sand behind her. This snap showcases her toned abs and chest, which is barely covered by the wet crop top.

It is unclear where the photos were taken, but the model has recently gone on a trip to the United States, as the Daily Mail pointed out. She continued to keep her followers up to date as she shared racy photos of herself hanging out in Los Angeles. As the Daily Mail reported, the model announced via a YouTube video that she would be going to the states on a business trip, and added she would be bringing her two children along as well.