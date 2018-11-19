Fired-Up NFL Fans Urge Adam Levine & Maroon 5 To Cancel Plans To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

The band has not yet confirmed rumors that they will play the high-profile Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 has not officially confirmed that they are performing at Super Bowl LIII in February, but that’s not stopping proactive fans from urging them to just say no to the once-coveted halftime gig.

Us Weekly reports that Adam Levine and his band are being pressured to pull out of performing for more than 100 million people at the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta in support of former NFL San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A Change.org petition has already received more than 47,000 electronic signatures as it appeals to the popular band to cancel their rumored plans to perform at the high-profile sporting event on February 3.

The petition spotlights Kaepernick’s controversial “take a knee” stance, which he first took during the national anthem in 2016 as a peaceful protest of racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL star has not played in the NFL since making waves for his silent protest during the national anthem. Now, the petition calls on all musicians to boycott the NFL’s annual halftime show in support of the former pro quarterback.

“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it. Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL.”

While nearly 50,000 fans have urged Maroon 5 not to play the Super Bowl halftime show, others think the band should take the money and run. You can see some of the mixed social media reaction below.

It should be noted that while US Weekly recently reported that Maroon 5 is scheduled to play at the Super Bowl, (with rapper Cardi B being considered as a “special guest” at the event), Adam Levine and the rest of the band have yet to confirm the rumors. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Levine dodged the question during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

“It’s definitely a rumor,” Levine said. “It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind — at halftime. And it’s gonna be great, regardless of who it is. Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it. … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative ’cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

Several big-name artists have reportedly turned down the Super Bowl gig in support of Colin Kaepernick, including Rihanna, Jay Z, and Pink.

Super Bowl LIII kicks off February 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be broadcast on CBS.