‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Claims James Kennedy Is Too Poor And ‘Unfit’ To Adopt A Dog

Is James Kennedy a mooch?

Jax Taylor and James Kennedy’s short-lived reconciliation has come to an abrupt end.

After enjoying a friendship during Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, the two men are at odds and over the weekend on Twitter, Taylor called out his co-star for being too broke to adopt an animal and said his home was also “unfit” for a dog.

“Funniest thing ever last night, when James and Raquel tried to adopt a dog last night and they wouldn’t let them… I just about died.. how embarrassing,” Taylor wrote to his fans and followers.

According to Taylor, the dogs were up for auction at the event in hopes of having a number of animals adopted out to good homes. Unfortunately, Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, allegedly didn’t qualify as fit owners to an animal.

“They saw that it was Raquel and James and they said no and gave it to the next bidder.. the fact you live in a home unfit for a dog should be a sign you have issues,” Taylor continued.

Taylor continued his rant against Kennedy for some time and even suggested that Kennedy was a “mooch” who is currently living of the father of his longtime girlfriend.

“He doesn’t have a dime to his name, lives off his [girlfriend’s] father, and pawns his clueless girlfriend to come to my table and get drinks from me… but then will say, Jax is old, dude your reckless pattern in life is old,” he tweeted. “Get a job stop mooching off of people.”

Jax Taylor and James Kennedy butted heads for years on Vanderpump Rules but during the show’s sixth season, they seemed to put their differences aside and began a short-lived friendship. Then, over the summer, as filming began on the show’s seventh season, the two men had yet another falling out after Kennedy reportedly played a mean joke on Taylor’s fiancé, Brittany Cartwright.

Also over the summer, after going through a messy cheating scandal with Faith Stowers last year, Taylor and Cartwright put their past issues aside and became engaged during a romantic meal at their favorite restaurant in Malibu, California, Neptune’s Net. During Season 7, fans will watch as their special moment plays out on camera.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, including James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, tune into the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday, December 3 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.