‘Aquaman’ Will Show A Week Early For Amazon Prime Members

The latest DC film, starring Jason Momoa, will have a special showing for Amazon Prime customers December 15.

Aquaman, the next film in the DC Extended Universe, is set to open in theaters on December 21, but the film will get a special showing for Amazon Prime members six days early. The early screenings will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 15. The special showings were announced in a video posted to the Amazon Prime homepage, featuring stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Amber Heard (Mera), as well as footage from the movie itself.

“Aloha, to all above and below the waves, I hope you’re ready for a holiday treat… You have an opportunity to see Aquaman– aka, the most badass movie of the year- early,” Momoa said in the video.

“In advance, ‘Aquaman’ will be playing in select theaters across the country,” Heard added.

“It’s a Prime exclusive, baby,” Momoa said.

Limited tickets are available, so Prime members are advised to act quickly to secure their place in the screenings.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan (The Conjuring and Furious 7) and stars Momoa, who is best known for his portrayal of Khal Drogo on the first season of Game of Thrones. The film also features Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren. The film’s plot has Aquaman/Arthur Curry squaring off against his half-brother, Orm (Wilson), in a clash that has implications both above and below the water.

A DC Comics character whose history goes back to 1941, Aquaman was created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. The character has long been a member of the Justice League, and has been a part of numerous DC-related animated series, although Aquaman had never been the focal point of a major live-action movie until now. There was, however, a fictitious Aquaman movie created as part of a story arc on Entourage, back in the early 2000s, which starred that show’s movie star, Vincent Chase.

Jason Momoa’s version of Aquaman appeared briefly in 2016’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and at further length in 2017’s Justice League. Amid uncertainty over who will be playing Batman and Superman in future DCEU movies, Aquaman will stand as a test as to the strength of the box office viability of other characters in the DC Universe.

In addition to a slate of films released under its own Amazon Studios banner, Amazon Prime has offered similar early exclusives in the past, including for last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and this year’s Hotel Transylvania 3.