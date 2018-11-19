Justin Bieber Gushes Over Hailey Baldwin In Instagram Comment

They can’t keep their hands off each other and are clearly in love, but Justin Bieber wants the whole world to know that he is head over heels for his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday to show some serious online PDA by leaving her a couple of racy comments. When Hailey, 21, posted a picture of herself wearing a black winter coat and matching pants on her social media page, Biebs wrote, “Ur just too much” and “U turn me on.” And according to E! News, this is not the first time the “Sorry” hitmaker expressed his love for his model babe on the internet. Back in October, when Alec Baldwin’s niece shared a picture in which she’s seen donning a sparkly, silver outfit for her new PrettyLittleThings campaign, Justin commented, “Holy crap this is hot.”

The two lovebirds often share pictures of themselves with their social media followers, and Justin has even revealed some of his favorite nicknames that he uses to refer to Hailey. Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to post an adorable black-and-white picture of them kissing, captioning it, “hunny buns punkin.” In a different snap of the duo cuddling by the water, he wrote, “my little bean.”

And just a few days ago, the powerhouse couple seemed to finally confirm their marriage on Instagram following months of rumors regarding whether they had already tied the knot officially. Biebs shared a picture of the two of them holding hands and captioned it, “my wife is awesome,” while Hailey took things one step further and changed her name on the social media platform. As reported by the Inquisitr, the model changed both her display name and handle on Instagram to “Hailey Bieber.”

As the couple’s hardcore fans well know, Justin and Hailey had been rumored to have gotten married during a secret wedding ceremony in September. This followed a brief engagement after the Canadian heartthrob proposed to his girlfriend in July during a romantic trip to the Bahamas.

Hailey had previously talked to The Cut about her relationship with Justin, discussing the fact that most people thought they were too young to get married.

“My sister was 24 when she got married, and my parents also got married when they were young, too. I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” the blonde bombshell explained.