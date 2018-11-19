Bachelor Nation’s Lauren Bushnell Heats Up Romance With Country Singer Chris Lane

'Bachelor' Ben Higgins' former fiancee is in a new relationship with the Chris Lane Band frontman.

Lauren Bushnell has a new man in her life. The Bachelor alum, who got engaged to Ben Higgins on the finale of his season of the ABC dating show in 2016, stepped out with her new man, country singer Chris Lane. The red-hot couple posed for pics on the red carpet at the 2018 Country Music Awards in Nashville just one day after they made their awards show debut at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards.

A rep for Lane confirmed to E! News that the country singer, 34, is in a “relatively new” relationship with Bushnell, who recently broke up with boyfriend Devin Antin. In addition, Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane seemingly confirmed their new romance when they went Instagram official, both posting photos from their red carpet arrivals on their social media accounts.

There have been rumors about a relationship between Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane for more than six months, according to Us Weekly. The future couple reportedly hung out at Stagecoach in April, but Bushnell was still dating Devin Antin at the time. Us notes that Lane began leaving flirty messages on Bushnell’s Instagram photos in recent weeks, and that’s when the romance rumors really started heating up.

Lauren Bushnell, a lifestyle blogger was engaged to Ben Higgins from early 2016 to May 2017. After The Bachelor wrapped, the two starred in a one-off reality spinoff for Freeform, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. After breaking things off with Higgins in May 2017, Bushnell moved in with Antin, whom she met on Tinder, two months later and was with him for one year, splitting from him in August.

When she was dating Antin, Bushnell admitted to Us that she tends to fall in love very fast.

“I’ve always been someone who maybe jumps into things a little too quickly and I fall really fast,” Bushnell admitted in early August. “And I always had this idea that I was going to be married by this age, kids, and this was going to be my plan … and now, I mean I’m almost 29 but I don’t really have a timestamp on anything anymore…I think going through the past and my past engagement and The Bachelor has made me want to just take things a little bit slower and not rush anything, so maybe I’m a little bit overly cautious now.”

As for Lane, he clearly has a thing for Bachelor Nation beauties. The “Take Back Home Girl” singer previously dated Lauren Barr, who competed with Lauren Bushnell for Ben Higgins’ final rose. Lane recently also told Taste of Country that he would even consider starring as the lead on The Bachelor.

“Providing I would have enough time to do it, I would,” Chris Lane said in July. “I wanna be the guy who gets to choose between all the girls.”

The Bachelor returns to ABC on January 7.