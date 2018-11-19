‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Spoilers: Who’s Dancing What, Who Will Take Home The Mirrorball

The Dancing with the Stars finale will be quite the nail-biter as four of the most popular celebrity dancers in the show’s history will face off against one another in a one-night finale.

The final four celebs will perform two routines each, a repeat dance and the all-important and fan-favorite freestyle tonight, during the show’s first ever one-night finale for a regular season.

What will be missing from the finale is the terrifying and nail-biter 24-hour fusion dance, where celebs combine two dances into one performance. This dance was in place for several seasons in the finals before being discarded for the 27th installment of DWTS.

The show has announced that the finale will feature performances by returning celebrity dancers John Schneider and Tinashe, as well as performances by singers Avril Lavigne, Robin Thicke, Dan + Shay, and Lauren Daigle.

These performances will occur during dances by the celebrities and the DWTS troupe.

Since the finale is one night, voting will work a bit differently than usual for the ABC series.

According to Goldderby, scores will be combined with viewer votes from the previous week and online-only viewer votes cast during Monday’s live show at DWTSLiveVote.com.

Voting will open at the beginning of the live Eastern and Central broadcast and will close five minutes after the final dance. You can vote from any time zone during the live broadcast reported the site.

Here is the finale lineup of dances.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten

Repeat Dance: Tango – Swan Lake by Ray Chew Live

Freestyle: Head Above Water – live performance by Avril Lavigne

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Repeat Dance: Cha cha – U Can’t Touch This by MC Hammer

Freestyle: The Greatest Show remix by Panic! at the Disco

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Repeat Dance: Tango – Disturbia by Rihanna

Freestyle: It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson

Repeat Dance: Charleston – Living in New York City – live performance by Robin Thicke

Freestyle: Ain’t No Sunshine (Lido Remix) by Bill Withers

The series will end with a nail-biting finish as all four of the competitors have large fan bases that will do their best to push their favorites forward in the competition.

Who will win it all this season? It looks to be a tight race, but our predictions lean towards the elimination of Evanna Lynch, putting her in fourth place. In third will likely be Bobby Bones and the final two facing off for the mirrorball will be Alexis Ren and Milo Manheim, with Manheim taking home the mirrorball for the season.

Dancing with the Stars, the finale of Season 27, will air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.