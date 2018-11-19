Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Incredible Body In Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger is an open advocate for fitness and a healthy lifestyle, and every once in a while she gives her 3.6 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her gym life and wellness regime.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old showed how she keeps her incredible figure in shape when she posted a sexy picture on her social media page, in which she’s seen wearing super tight gym gear that hugged her curves, including a tiny white sports bra with the word “BABE” printed on it that flashed her ample cleavage, and a pair of patterned leggings featuring white, black, and gray details.

The former Pussycat Doll completed her racy look with black sneakers, while letting her signature dark locks let loose. Nicole posed up a storm as she looked straight into the camera, wearing zero makeup and looking amazing in the gym outfit that also showed off her toned abs.

In her caption, she wished everyone a happy Saturday and provided some motivational words, including, “It’s never too late to be who you want to be.” Her fans were quick to compliment her gorgeous looks, with one Instagram user writing, “well doesn’t Nicole look particularly sultry in this image…. Nonchalant but focused. An image I’ve yet to master…” while another one said, “Such a natural beauty.”

According to the Daily Mail, the singer spoke to Woman’s Health last year, where she talked about her love for fitness and that it is incredibly important to do things “in moderation.”

“Don’t deprive yourself of anything because eventually you’ll crave it and then you might binge on it. Everything in moderation.”

“Love and accept yourself. Get lots of sleep – sleep really makes such a huge difference. Drink lots of water,” she said.

She also added that when it’s hard to find motivation, a good idea is to exercise with friends or get a gym partner.

“It’s hard to be motivated sometimes, so when you go you push each other.”

In the months leading to her 40th birthday, which she celebrated in June, Nicole admitted she was working harder than ever because she wanted to be in her best shape possible when the important milestone came. She added that she had struggled with the concept of turning 40 as she still feels like she’s “27.”

“Oh my God, I can’t even think about that number, I can’t even say it. That’s the reason I’m working so hard to get in shape. I want to be in my finest shape when I hit THAT birthday,” she told The Mirror.