Ryan Phillippe Shows Off Amazing Physique In Visit To Miami Beach

Ryan Phillippe showed off his soccer skills and his rocking body in Miami over the weekend. After participating in the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” celebrity soccer game on Saturday, the 44-year-old actor decided to stay in Florida to enjoy the beach and proved that he is everything but out of shape.

Phillippe was seen shirtless, showing off his chiseled physique as he took a dip in the ocean, as the Daily Mail reported. The cameras caught the Cruel Intentions actor in black trunks as he got out of the water, showing off his tattoos on his arms and chest along the way. In one of the shots, Phillippe is seen walking on the sand with a number of seagulls featured in the background near the ocean.

The actor’s beach getaway came a day after he took part in a celebrity soccer game in Miami on Saturday. The event, presented by Great American Capital Partners Sports and Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit,” included swimsuit models Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, Myla Dalbesio, Robin Holzken, Hunter McGrady, and Genie Bouchard as well as Ryan Phillippe, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, Santana Moss, and others, the Miami New Times pointed out.

Phillippe’s Miami trip comes amid an ongoing domestic violence case that was filed against him by former Playboy playmate Elsie Hewitt, the Daily Mail report continued.

According to The Blast, Phillippe was dating the 22-year-old model last year when he grabbed her upper arm “so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm,” and then “braced his body and violently threw her down his staircase as hard as he could.” Phillippe has vehemently denied all allegations of assault, adding that his ex-girlfriend is trying to extort him with false allegations, as per The Blast report.

The Shooter star has recently been ordered by the court to turn over a series of text messages between him and his ex-wife, actress Reese Witherspoon, about the case. Hewitt contends Phillippe had agreed to produce the texts between him and Witherspoon, but he is now claiming he never communicated with his ex-wife following the alleged assault, according to The Blast.

The judge in the case ordered last month that the actor turn over any texts with Witherspoon about his ex-girlfriend, and even sanctioned him to pay $1,580 for dragging his feet for months, the report continues. In the latest filing, Hewitt accuses Phillippe of lying about the texts.

“Plaintiff can only assume that Defendant is intentionally withholding the documents because they reveal Defendant’s lies,” Hewitt argues in the filing.