Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Keen To Buy Their Own House So They Don’t Have To Live Next To William And Kate

The couple reportedly 'don't want to' live next to the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby next spring, with most reports speculating that the newest member of the royal family may arrive sometime in April. Sources now suggest that to accommodate the child, Meghan and Harry are planning to move out of the two-room cottage they currently occupy in Kensington Palace and move into a house which has more space.

To this end, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been advised to relocate to the 21-room flat on the Kensington Palace premises currently occupied by the queen’s cousin — the Duke of Gloucester — and his wife. The queen’s cousin has reportedly agreed to vacate the flat so that Meghan and Harry can move into the bigger house to raise their family after initially not appearing inclined to do so, as reported by the Mirror. However, a source told the Daily Mail that the royal couple is not interested in moving next to Prince William and Kate.

“Harry and Meghan want to move and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine,” the source said.

The source added that because the two couples will soon have different offices and different lives, there is no reason for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live next to their Cambridge counterparts. The source went so far as to suggest that Meghan and Harry might decide to buy a house with their own money somewhere else in London and move out of Kensington Palace altogether.

“They will soon have separate offices and separate lives, so it would make sense for them to live further afield. There is no reason why their London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly ‘don’t want to’ move next to Prince William and Kate. Leon Neal / Getty Images

It is not a surprising claim in the least, with a slew of recent reports suggesting that the royal couple is interested in raising the child away from the scrutiny that often accompanies activities inside the palace. One source told US Weekly that Meghan and Harry are contemplating raising their child away from the bustle of London and in the quiet surroundings of their $5.4 million home in the Cotswolds, approximately two hours northwest of the capital where the couple currently likes to spend the weekends.

The next few days will tell us more about what is it exactly that Meghan and Harry decide, but it appears likely that they would move out of Kensington Palace for the foreseeable future.