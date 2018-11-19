Prince Harry Encourages HIV Testing, Following In Advocacy Footsteps Of Princess Diana

In a video posted over the weekend, Prince Harry paid tribute to his late mother Princess Diana by following in her footsteps of advocacy, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Using his platform as one of the most well-known figures in the world, Harry took advantage of his visibility to speak out for the cause of HIV awareness. In honor of National HIV Testing Week, the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex recorded a short video where he praised the success of the testing programs, saying, “new HIV diagnoses are declining [in] the U.K.” In the United Kingdom, diagnoses have dropped by 28 percent over the past two years.

HIV and AIDS awareness and testing is an issue that is of large importance to the young royal, as it was one of his mother’s main issues of advocacy during her lifetime. Diana made headlines around the globe when she shook the hand of a man that had been diagnosed with AIDS during a time when the false belief that the disease could be passed along through touch was widespread.

In the video the duke addressed the continued stigma that still surrounds the disease, saying “There is still too much stigma, which is stopping so many of us from getting a simple, quick and easy test. Taking an HIV test is something to be proud of, not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about. Two years ago, I took a test and the whole process was actually really easy. The result came back within just a few minutes.”

"It's simple: by getting tested you are helping stop the HIV epidemic in its tracks. You are helping to save lives." — The Duke of Sussex at the start of #HIVTestWeek @THTorguk @startswith_me pic.twitter.com/qRfhTzZ4gV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 17, 2018

Harry went on to speak about how the fight against HIV is in a pivotal period, saying, “If we can continue to make HIV testing the norm and empower young people to take control of their sexual health, we can bring the generation to finally bring an end to HIV.”

As part of his long-time mission to spread awareness about HIV and AIDS testing, the duke has publicly taken tests in the pasts, including a notable appearance in Barbados on World AIDS Day in 2016, where he took a test alongside Rihanna, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

In a video posted by the Kensington Palace Twitter account, Harry and Rihanna are shown sitting alongside each other as they make clear how fast and simple the process of being tested for the diseases is.

Harry was in Barbados with Rihanna during that time as part of a celebration of the island’s 50th anniversary of independence, which included a concert, fireworks, and the unveiling of a commemorative monument.