Madi Edwards Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Instagram Snap

Madi Edwards announced she is starting a business venture by giving her Instagram followers something to look at. The 23-year-old Australian model took to the popular social media platform on Sunday to share a sultry photo of herself wearing barely-there bikini bottoms and nothing on top.

In the snap, the blonde bombshell is posing topless with her back toward the camera as she holds white flowers up to her chest to cover herself up. The Maxim model has her booty facing the camera, over which she superposed a peach emoji, leaving just the strings of her bikini apparent on the side of her body. The model has her hair up in a messy, beach-perfect bun as she holds her head lightly up with her eyes closed. Her lips are also slightly parted in a seductive way, giving the snap a sexy yet serene mood.

The Australian beauty is posing on what appears to be a beach, though the background of the photo is blurry. The natural light gives Edwards an incredible glow that contrasts beautifully with her sun-kissed skin.

The Instagram model used the caption of the photo to announce that she is starting a business venture named Shop Marli, which is set to launch in December.

The photo, which she shared with her 610,000 followers, received more than 12,000 likes and more than 80 comments, with fans commenting on her beauty and congratulating her on her new venture.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Edwards’ sultry photos and good looks have made her one of Australia’s most popular Instagram models. Earlier this year, the Brisbane native was featured on the cover of Maxim Australia, marking a major career milestone for the young model.

According to the Daily Mail, Edwards has said that one of the negative aspects of being an Instagram model is the weird direct messages she receives.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” she said, as quoted in the Daily Mail report. “I get these in my Instagram DMs all the time. The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!”

In the interview with Maxim, the blonde bombshell shared that the physical attribute she likes the most about herself is her eyes.

“I love having bright colored eyes,” the blue-eyed beauty admitted.