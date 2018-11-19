‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Ties The Knot With Long-Time Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have finally married in a gathering that has been described as an “intimate boho-style backyard ceremony” which took place at their Los Angeles home on Sunday evening.

The This Is Us star and the Dawes musician, who met through Instagram, tied the knot after being together for three years. The intimate ceremony happened at sunset in front of only about 50 guests, according to the Daily Mail, including Mandy’s famous co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown.

“It was an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy’s home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening,” a source told E! News.

“There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people.”

The insider described it as “very boho,” featuring details such as “rugs on the floor surrounding the altar.”

“The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers,” the source added.

After the couple said “I do” and exchanged their vows, the party continued at The Fig House, a private event venue in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to another insider, although there was no formal sit-down dinner, there was a variety of food options available at the reception, with a “number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie, and more.”

The catering was in the hands of company Room Forty, while the beverages were provided by Pharmacy, involving “a whiskey station and lots of wine.” In regards to the cake, Mandy, 34, and Taylor, 33, decided yet again to go the nontraditional way and had instead “12 different kinds of cake for people to try.” Other guests included Minka Kelly and Mandy’s former flame Wilmer Valderrama.

The newlyweds met back in July 2015, and the musician proposed to the actress two years after dating. Mandy had previously been married to musician Ryan Adams, 44, for six years from 2009 to 2015. So when talking about her upcoming nuptials, the Walk To Remember star said she had no intentions of putting on a traditional ceremony because she had already experienced that.

“I feel like I eloped before and I think I’ll probably keep it very small again. I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress,” she told People. She added she just wanted a low-key gathering with her family and friends.

“It’s not going to be some lavish affair, its maybe something that isn’t going to require as much planning or at least that’s what I’m telling myself,” she had also previously told E! News.