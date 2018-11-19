‘Dancing With The Stars’ Upset Could Score Pro Second Mirrorball Win

A major upset could land a Dancing with the Stars pro their second mirrorball win at the close of Season 27, according to a leading oddsmaker site.

Goldderby predicts that Witney Carson, who is partnered with Disney star Milo Manheim, will take home her second glittery trophy this season. Carson last won a mirrorball during Season 19 when she was partnered alongside former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro.

This would put the fan-favorite dancer one step closer to becoming just the eighth pro to claim multiple mirrorball trophies, predicted Goldderby, upsetting finalists Alexis Ren, Bobby Bones, and Evanna Lynch.

Seven pros have won a DWTS mirrorball more than once.

Former pro Derek Hough leads the pack, with a record six times, including a back-to-back win during his 17 seasons on the reality dance competition.

Past and present pros, Cheryl Burke, Julianne Hough, Mark Ballas, Kym Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, and Val Chmerkovskiy have just two wins each. Heading into the finals, Carson is the only pro in the final four who has already taken home a mirrorball.

Goldderby noted that Sharna Burgess is looking to score her first win in her fifth final after three runner-up and one third-place finishes.

Alan Bersten, in his third pro season, and Keo Motsepe, in his eighth pro season, are first-time finalists.

The site also noted that Carson will likely have an edge over the other three pros in the finals as she understands not only the pressure but what the judges and fans will be looking for in these critical last two performances.

Her partnership with Manheim has provided viewers with many memorable and touching moments throughout the season as their professional and personal friendship flourished. They now call each other “family.”

Milo will have both of his parents in the audience, not just actress mom Camryn Manheim, who has been in the ballroom every night her son has performed. For the finale, Milo’s dad Jeffrey Brezovar will reportedly be in attendance as well.

During the November 12 episode of DWTS, Manheim opened up about the unorthodox situation between his parents. They were never an official couple but were close friends. Brezovar helped the actress have a baby and vowed to always be a part of his son’s life.

In the video package prior to his November 12 DWTS performance, which he dedicated to his mother, Manheim stated, ” My mom’s a single mom, and I’m an only child, so we have a very tight bond,” Milo continued.

“It’s just been me and her my whole life, and the fact that she’s in the audience every single time I perform, and the fact that she’s so supportive…I just wanted to show her that the reason I’m here is because of her, and the reason I’m the person I am is all because of her.”

The Dancing with the Stars two-hour finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.