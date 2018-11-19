Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Her Killer Body In Green Bikini On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio may have hung up her wings after nearly two decades, but that doesn’t mean she is slowing down any time soon. The 37-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram on Monday to show that she can rock a bikini better than ever by posting a photo of herself in an emerald green two-piece that highlights her gorgeous figure.

In the snap, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is wearing a straight cut bikini and a matching barely-there bottom that accentuates the mother of two’s slim, toned body. The bikini has an interesting texture that makes it look sparkly and fun. The Daddy’s Home actress is leaning against a leather chair as she holds a glass of what appears to be juice with ice cubes in it. The Brazilian beauty paired her bikini with a gorgeous floral-printed beach cover-up that hangs off one of her shoulders. To complete her look, Ambrosio is rocking stylish shades and has her hair pulled up in a messy, casual bun tied with a red accessory.

According to the post’s geotag, the Casino Royale actress is posing at her Santa Monica home for Stewart Shining, a New York-based photographer known for working with actors, musicians, and models.

The model appears to have been shot at the golden hour as the natural light hits her from the left, highlighting her sun-kissed skin.

“Casa dolce casa,” she captioned the photo, which means “home sweet home” in Italian.

The photo, which she shared with her 9.6 million followers, garnered more than 72,400 likes and more than 360 comments in just a few hours, with fans writing in a myriad of languages, including English, German, Filipino, Italian, and her native Portuguese.

“Incredible babe,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote, while another added, “You look amazing.”

Ambrosio announced she was retiring after 17 years following the Victoria’s Secret’s 2017 fashion show in Shanghai. Ambrosio first walked the VS runway in 2000, when she was just 20-years-old.

But she is showing no sign of slowing down. Just last week, Ambrosio was back modeling lingerie as she celebrated her new collection, a collaboration with Lascana, as the Daily Mail noted. Her fall collection features a range of lacy bras and underwear as well as one-pieces, thongs, and crochet bikinis.

In addition to her line, the model has been using her extra free time to hang out with her family, particularly her daughter Anja, 10, and son Noah, 6.