Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Tease Christmas Music Video With Hollywood Glam And A Classic Holiday Feast

The superstar singers make it feel like Christmas in new photos.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The superstar couple, who have been making headlines for their romance ever since they started dating in 2015 following their two very public divorces, made beautiful music together last year with their duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The high-profile singing couple co-wrote the song along with famed songwriter/record producers Justin Tranter and busbee.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton even performed the song, which is the title track from Stefani’s 2017 holiday album, live last December on Stefani’s NBC special of the same name which was a clever tie-in to the album release. Now, it appears that The Voice lovebirds have shot a brand new music video for the holiday tune, which is sure to become a Christmas classic.

Gwen Stefani posted photos from what seems to be the couple on a recent music video shoot, according to Hollywood Life. The mom of three channeled a glamorous Marilyn Monroe look before sharing another pic of her wearing a holiday-themed apron as she served her hungry man a candlelit Christmas dinner of roast turkey and a ton of holiday cakes. In another shot, the two are cozied up on a plush couch with a blazing Christmas tree and a bounty of presents beside them. The photos are captioned with lyrics from the couple’s duet, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

You can see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s new Christmas-themed photos below.

The cozy Christmas photos come on the heels of the release of the deluxe version of Gwen Stefani’s hit holiday album. The deluxe version of You Make It Feel Like Christmas includes five new songs in addition to the 12 tracks that were released last year, per Billboard.

Newly recorded tracks include the Yuletide classics “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” and “Winter Wonderland.” Stefani also teams up with Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte to cover Jose Feliciano’s 1970 classic “Feliz Navidad.” In addition, two new original songs on the album are “Secret Santa” and “Cheer for the Elves.”

In addition to Gwen Stefani’s title duet with her boyfriend Blake Shelton, the album, which originally debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Holiday Albums chart in October 2017, also includes holiday staples like “Jingle Bells” and “Let it Snow.”

Check out the video below to see Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing their sweet Christmas duet last year on NBC’s “Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”