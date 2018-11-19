Iggy Azalea Puts On Busty Display In Latest Racy Instagram Snap

Iggy Azalea seems to have fully recovered from her little incident with fellow rapper Bhad Bhabie last week, as she looks positively joyful in her latest Instagram post.

The 28-year-old rapper took to social media to share a lovely picture of her Sunday afternoon, in which she’s seen striking a sexy pose while wearing a raunchy top that showed off her ample cleavage. Iggy smiled to the camera while slightly tilting her head in the vintage-looking snap, flashing the impressive tattoos on her right arm.

The Australian superstar wore her signature long blond hair in a high ponytail, while her healthy-looking tresses were styled in light waves. She opted for a sparkly eyeshadow and black eyeliner, while she chose a brown matte lipstick for her Sunday afternoon plans. Iggy paired her burgundy top with a pair of statement earrings, as she posed in what is possibly her backyard as she tagged the location of the picture Calabasas, California.

Some of her 12.7 million followers were quick to shower her with compliments, with one Instagram user saying “How can one just be so flawlessly beautiful,” followed by several heart-eyed emojis, while another enamored fan wrote, “my love, u are such an angel.” The snap racked up over 32,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in just an hour.

Fans of the hip-hop artist have grown accustomed to her social media pictures in racy outfits, as she is usually promoting the brand Fashion Nova, whose Wednesday event became the stage for the awkward moment between Iggy and 15-year-old star Bhad Bhabie. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the teenager, who’s famous for the famous “cash me outside” statement on an episode of Dr. Phil, threw a drink at her older counterpart during Cardi B’s Fashion Nova event, claiming that Iggy “talked trash” about her shows on social media. Bhad Bhabie was eventually removed from the venue after the incident, which didn’t seem to bother Iggy that much.

“I hope it wasn’t alcohol. She’s a little kid, right?” The “Kream” singer said. She later said on her Instagram stories: “What kind of Jerry Springer…? What kind of ‘who’s baby is this’ Dr. Phil a** s**t? Oh, my God. I am a grown-up. I cannot. So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL anyway! The fashion Nova party is LIT!”

And the blonde bombshell has every reason to brush it off and continue being happy as she announced she has recently struck a $2.7 million record deal and is moving to Atlanta to finish recording her upcoming album.