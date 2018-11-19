Donald Trump Repeatedly Referred To Paradise, California, As ‘Pleasure’ In Visit To Survey Wildfires

President Donald Trump has been slammed for mistakenly calling the town of Paradise the wrong name — “Pleasure.”

The U.S. President was touring the wildfire wreckage in California on Saturday, alongside Governor Jerry Brown and Governor-elect Gavin Newsom, when he made the embarrassing mistake. He twice called the town ravaged by wildfires “Pleasure,” and even wondered out loud: “What a name.” He was corrected by a bystander, as seen in the video tweeted by CBS News.

“If you’re watching from New York or if you’re watching from Washington D.C., you don’t really see the gravity of it. As big as they look on the tube, you don’t see what’s going on until you come here,” Trump said.

“And at what we saw at Pleasure – what a name – right now, but what we just saw, we just left Pleasure…” he added, before being corrected by one bystander.

“Paradise. What we just saw at Paradise it’s just, er, you know, it’s just not acceptable,” the President then said.

Camp Fire is California state’s deadliest wildfire to this day, and it completely ravaged the town of Paradise, killing at least 77 people, while the number of missing people has decreased to 993, according to CBS. The persistent flames are now 65 per cent contained, after burning through around 150,000 acres.

On the other hand, the Woolsey Fire in Southern California (just outside of Los Angeles) burned 96,940 acres of land and claimed the lives of three people. The air quality in some parts of the state has now been considered “the dirtiest” in the world, and dense smoke from the fires is still covering some areas of California. The Woolsey Fire is 91 per cent contained.

On Saturday night and early Sunday, firefighters issued a red flag warning, which means that the forthcoming weather events may result in extreme fire behavior. As reported by CBS, winds up to 50 mph and low humidity are possible. Rain is also in the forecast for the middle of the week, which could be helpful for firefighters in regards to containing the flames, but prejudicial when it comes to search missions. It may also increase the risk of floods and mudslides, possibly worsening the livelihoods of the 46,000 people who are under evacuation orders.

“It’s a disheartening situation,” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said.

“As much as I wish we could get through this before the rains come, I don’t know if that’s possible,” he added.