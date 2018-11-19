Emily Ratajkowski Responds To Journalist’s ‘Sexist’ Remarks About Her In Leaked Instagram Exchange

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t one to hold back her tongue. When Australian journalist Jonathon Moran called the 27-year-old model “rude” and “difficult” on an Instagram post, Ratajkowski privately responded via a direct message, which was leaked on Sunday.

In the messages obtained by the Daily Mail, the model and actress told Moran, the chief entertainment reporter for the Daily Telegraph, that labeling a woman who decides not to talk to a reporter “difficult” is blatant “sexism.”

“It’s extremely disappointing that in 2018 when a woman makes a business decision to protect herself, she is still called ‘difficult’,” Ratajkowski said in the exchange shared by the publication. “Attempting to slander a woman’s name because she wouldn’t talk to you? I’d say that’s pretty classic sexism.”

The journalist made his remarks after he attempted to interview the model and actress at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Sydney last week, according to 9Honey. Moran took to his Instagram page to share his opinion about Ratajkowski, which he paired with a photo of him holding a recorder up to the model.

The journalist said he is asked daily which celebrity is “the worst, rudest or most difficult” he has ever met or interviewed, adding that from now on, his answer will categorically have to be Emrata, he wrote. He added that he is disappointed to know that Ratajkowski is a completely different person behind the scenes compared to the eloquent woman he saw accept an award at the event with such beautiful words.

Moran doubled down on his criticism of Ratajkowski in an interview with Australia’s Mammamia, contending he had been working with the model’s management team for weeks leading up to the event. According to the journalist, he had his questions pre-approved by her team, but at the event, Ratajkowski reportedly refused to talk to him.

“You know, we get these big names out here and we have all these rules about what we can and can’t ask, and I’m sick of it,” he said, according to the Mammamia report. “It’s not journalism.”

He went on to describe Ratajkowski and her management team as “rude” and uncooperative, adding that she embarrassed him by brushing him aside in front of cameras on the red carpet.

“She was late – so I thought she’d start by apologizing, but she just acknowledged me in a really rude way. She said ‘wait, who are you?’ and wouldn’t answer my questions, then she walked around me to speak to her manager who then told me she wouldn’t be speaking to media,” he told the publication.