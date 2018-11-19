Cardi B Goes Topless On Instagram To Promote Her New Fashion Line

She’s not shy when it comes to showing off her assets, and this time Cardi B went fully topless on Instagram while promoting her new Fashion Nova collection on Sunday.

The rapper took to her social media page to announce that her new clothing collection will be coming out next year. In the clip, Cardi is seen sitting while her makeup artist brushes on bronze to her neck, shoulders, and breasts, and she almost showed too much skin as she made the announcement.

“I did a vision board and I’m not going to rest until I get all that s*** that I put in it by the end of 2019,” the 26-year-old announced.

“‘No stank breath ashy foot pinky black toenail b**** or n***** going to get in my way, ya heard. With the help of God we are going to make it. Ya heard! Ya heard aw,” she said passionately, in typical Cardi fashion. She ended the clip by promoting her new single “Money,” as well as her collaboration with duo City Girls, “Twerk.”

Following the video she posted on her page, the “Bodak Yellow” superstar took to her Instagram stories to share a boomerang clip that showed her standing in a studio and taking a selfie while wearing only underwear bottoms and covering her naked breasts with her arm.

She posed from different angles while taking the mirror selfies, even showing the large tattoo that goes up the side of her left leg to her thigh and derriere. Even though Cardi only gave birth to her baby girl Kulture a few months ago, the Bronx native’s body tells a very different story as she looks incredibly fit. Just a few days ago, she revealed she was feeling “depressed” over how much weight she’s lost following the birth of her daughter. According to People, the mother-of-one said during an Instagram live on Thursday that she wasn’t happy with the way she looked because she never liked looking so thin.

“I’ve been very depressed because I cannot stop losing weight. And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth, I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami [weight loss tea] so it could curb my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight I don’t like looking too skinny,” she said.

“I used to look too skinny as a teenager and I used to hate it and I hate it now,” she added.