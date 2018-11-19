‘B&B’ Spoilers Tues, November 20: Hope Steps Up For Steffy, Katie Gives Custody Papers Behind Thorne’s Back

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 20 reveals that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will find an unexpected ally in Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) when she turns to her and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) during Thanksgiving week. In the meantime, the recently married Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) will sneak behind her husband Thorne Forrester’s (Ingo Rademacher) back when she meets Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Katie Logan Sneaks Behind Thorne Forrester’s Back

After Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) caught Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Judge Craig McMullen (Joe Lando) on tape talking about the crime that they had committed, Katie realized that she would need to comply with Bill’s every command concerning Will Spencer (Finnegan George). Bill did not call the cops on the dressmaker or the jurist but told Katie that he expected to have his custodial rights restored. Judge McMullen said that he could make the paperwork happen.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, state that Katie will wait for Thorne to go to work before she goes to meet Bill. The way she sneaks behind Thorne’s back suggests that there is an element of secrecy about her meeting with Bill and the business that they will discuss.

Since Thorne already knows that she agreed to Bill having joint custody again, it remains a mystery as to why she wouldn’t tell him that she is meeting Will’s father. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette indicates that she will be handing Bill the shared custody papers while Thorne is at work.

Hope Logan Steps Up For Steffy Forrester

Hope Logan had a difficult childhood. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had an affair with her daughter’s husband, and she was the result of their sordid affair. She carried that burden throughout her life and always felt pushed aside due to her mother’s many marriages and drama that divided the family.

According to Inquisitr, Steffy and Hope will be tasked with the seating arrangements for the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Forrester mansion. Steffy will open up to Hope and Liam and make a shocking confession.

She will tell the newlyweds that she feels sad that she and Liam are not spending Kelly’s first Thanksgiving as a family with Liam. Unexpectedly, Hope will step up and support Steffy. She knows what it’s like to be left out, and she will try to make Steffy feel better about their unique situation.

