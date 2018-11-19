‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Apologizes To Girlfriend After Heavy Flirting On Recent Episode

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley have made headlines countless times throughout their tumultuous relationship. Fans have watched the couple exchange heated insults via social media and deal with verbal altercations during the taping of the Jersey Shore reunion series. Ronnie has even taken to his Instagram stories to post a photo of himself with a black eye and a caption implying it was as a result of another fight with Harley, who is also the mother of his child, according to a report from TMZ.

The pair later reconnected in Miami for Harley’s birthday, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, and it looked like things were back to normal for the couple. However, Ronnie has made headlines again, this time issuing an apology to Harley and his daughter, E! News reports.

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie met and quickly hit it off with housemate Angelina Pivarnick’s friend Lindsay, who is also known by the name “Jewish Barbie.” The pair spent some time together in the club before Ronnie invited Lindsay back to the shore house. During this time, Ronnie could be seen furiously texting on his iPhone, and the other cast members assumed he was caught in an argument with Harley.

After arriving at the house, Ronnie and Lindsay decided to go for a dip in a hot tub together and she was later seen getting into his bed at the end of the show.

Now, Ronnie is apologizing for his actions. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to post an explanation and apologize to his daughter and baby mama.

According to E!, Ronnie claims what happened on the show was edited to look worse than it actually was.

“I was in a bad place in my life and my relationship and I acted out of anger & immature resentment,” he said.

He went on to note that he has matured since that episode was recorded.

“Since than [sic] I’ve grown & wouldn’t want to hurt my girlfriend or my daughter, everyone makes mistakes and you’ll see next week that I learned from mine,” he continued. “I wouldn’t never put myself in that position again to hurt the two people I love the most in my life,” he said.

Ronnie then ended by saying he hopes to become a “real man” and a “good boyfriend/husband.” It’s unclear whether or not Harley has accepted his apology.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.