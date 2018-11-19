‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Finds A New Ally To Help Her Bring Gabi Down

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the year reveal that some huge drama is in store for viewers.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans are seemingly in for a treat as the clock ticks towards a new year. Viewers will see a casting change as Kate Mansi steps back into the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera, and looks to get even with her nemesis, Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus)

In a new spoiler-filled preview, Abby is seen talking to Julie about getting even with Gabi, and since Julie has always hated Gabi, especially since she is responsible for killing her family member, Nick Fallon, she will totally be on board to help Abigail with whatever she needs.

As many Days of our Lives fans already know, Abigail framed Gabi for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) while she was suffering from a split personality disorder. Abby’s alter-ego then took the stand at the murder trial, and her testimony cemented Gabi’s fate and sent her to prison.

While in prison, Gabi was brutally beaten by fellow inmates and received severe injuries that needed surgery. After surgery, Gabi developed an infection which caused her to be unable to have any more children in the future. That is when the revenge plan was born.

Gabi started off by switching the DNA test results to read that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) was the father of Abigail’s baby, and then later convinced her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to have her committed to the mental hospital against her will after making it look like her split personality disorder had returned.

This week, Gabi will come clean to Abigail about almost everything, and Abby will be furious. Once she’s out of the mental hospital she’ll devise her own plan, and Julie will be there to help her.

Meanwhile, it looks like Julie will hit the mother load. Days of our Lives fans will see her find the real DNA test results that prove Chad is the father of Abigail’s baby daughter, Charlotte. Julie will be so furious with Gabi for everything that she has done to hurt Abby that she’ll slap her across the face.

It looks like the secret will finally be out of the bag, and that Gabi will have to answer for all of the crazy antics that she’s been up to in order to exact revenge on her former best friend.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.