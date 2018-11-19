Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has A Message For Republicans ‘Drooling’ Over Footage Of Her To Criticize

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the U.S. Representative-elect for New York’s 14th congressional district, hit back at Republicans “drooling” over footage of her to criticize in a Sunday Twitter post, the Hill reports.

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-[time], they actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make,” she said, “that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments come following aggressive Republican criticism of her policies, behavior, and even the way she dresses. Ever since the progressive, who is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, pulled an upset win over established New York Democrat Joe Crowley, she has been a frequent target of scrutiny and ad hominem attacks coming predominantly from the right.

Eddie Scarry, a conservative media and politics reporter, recently accused the young representative of “not dressing like a girl who struggles,” taking a dig at Ocasio-Cortez’s underprivileged background, according to reporting from the Washington Post. Along with a Twitter message criticizing the New York Democrat for not dressing poor enough, the journalist attached a photo of Alexandria a Hill staffer had allegedly sent him.

The self-identified democratic socialist has made sure to respond to Scarry and other conservative’s attacks at her, riling up her base. Apart from using social media as a vehicle for spreading her political views, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already made her voice heard in Congress.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Sebastian Gorka, the former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, opined in an interview broadcast Sunday that “the lunatics are taking over the asylum.” In this case, the “lunatics” being young progressives and the Democratic Party being the “asylum.” Gorka claims that politicians like John F. Kennedy would have no place in today’s DNC. But it is not only Republicans and conservatives that are wary of the young politician.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Justice Democrats want her victory over Rep. Joe Crowley to be the beginning of a movement rather than just a one-off upset https://t.co/4VfZ7fNwzr — POLITICO (@politico) November 18, 2018

Veteran Democrats, according to Politico, are pushing Ocasio-Cortez and her young, progressive colleagues away from the epicenter of the Democratic Party, and seemingly doing their best to suppress and counter their younger colleagues’ efforts to expand the scope of a select committee on climate change that incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to relaunch.

But neither Ocasio-Cortez, nor her young colleagues are giving up. Earlier today, the Hill notes, Ocasio-Cortez vowed that Democrats will work hard to “make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House.”