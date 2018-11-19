Kevin Hart Throws Son, Hendrix, A ‘Fortnite’-Themed Birthday Party

Comedian Kevin Hart must be vying for the Dad of the Year award. He just threw his 11-year-old son, Hendrix, a birthday bash based on the super-popular video game, Fortnite.

The Night School star and his son’s mother, ex-wife Torrei Hart, wanted to be sure every detail was perfect for their preteen son’s party, hiring event planner bDASHd to organize the shindig, which was held on Saturday, November 17, at the proud father’s studio near Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

Titled “Hartnite Birthday Royale,” the celebration featured Fortnite-related decorations, a ninja warrior zone and bases, and custom T-shirts for the kids, among other goodies.

Kevin even joined the kids for a game of dodgeball. Unfortunately, based on the video he posted to Instagram, they totally kicked his butt.

As for treats, party guests had plenty of different types to choose from and each one specifically represented an aspect of the Fortnite video game. Jassy’s Treats baked custom cookies, Sweet Treats Galore created candy apples and other sweets, and CakeFace Cupcakes provided cupcakes. Additionally, there was a colorful, multi-tiered birthday cake and a doughnut wall.

Diaper Diva Creations made custom party favors, including boxes, bags, and wraps for some of the special items partygoers got to take home.

“My Son’s ‘HartNite’ theme B Day party was unreal…. Hendrix was beyond happy & surprised. Thank you,” Kevin wrote on Instagram the day after the party.

“Another amazing bday celebration for Hendrix filled with fun, love, laughter and happiness,” mom Torrei captioned a picture of the birthday boy and various family members on Instagram.

Hendrix is one of two children that Kevin shares with his ex-wife, Torrei. They also have a 13-year-old daughter together, Heaven. The actor has a third child, 11-month-old Kenzo, with his current wife, Eniko Parrish.

And this is not the first time that Kevin has thrown an epic party for one of his loved ones.

For Hendrix’s ninth birthday, in 2016, the Jumanji actor held a video game bash for him at Play It Loud in Woodland Hills, California. According to TMZ, guests got to play Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Wii games, and the boy’s favorite YouTube star, Cory Kenshin, stopped by to wish him a Happy Birthday.

Earlier this year, Heaven celebrated entering her teenage years with a Black Panther-themed bash at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in the San Fernando Valley, TMZ reported in a separate story. There were costumed characters, and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd performed.