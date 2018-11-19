Diddy’s Ex Misa Hylton-Brim And Their Son Justin Combs Share Beautiful Letters To The Late Kim Porter

Altogether, Sean “Diddy” Combs has a total of six children, including Kim Porter’s oldest son Quincy, whom he helped raise as if he were his own. Diddy has managed to forge a strong bond with all three women who are mothers of his children. Not only does he have a bond with them, but the women have also bonded with each other, according to People magazine. For years, many fans have admired the co-parenting relationship Diddy has shared with the women in his life. Now, all of the social media tributes to Kim Porter further prove just how close they all are.

On Sunday, November 18, Misa Hylton-Brim, the mother of Diddy’s eldest son, took to Instagram with a touching post to the woman who she has raised her children with for the past 20 years. She included three photos of Kim including one with her and all of the children.

Misa thanked Kim for not only being a mother to her son but for also accepting her younger children as well. She went on to share her reaction to Kim Porter’s death describing it as one of the “most shocking and painful experiences” she’s ever been through.

With a beautiful black and white photo of Kim Porter, Misa Hylton-Brim wrote, “For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family.”

Misa Hylton-Brim also vowed to be a pillar of support for all four of Kim’s children, saying she’ll continue to love them as if they were her own. She continued, “I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lilah and Jessie. I will always be here for them,” adding, “Rest in Power Beautiful Queen.” Misa closed her post with the hashtag #FamilyForever and thanked all who have expressed concern during their time of bereavement.

Misa and Diddy’s eldest son, Justin Combs, also penned a beautiful note to the woman he considers his “second mom.” Justin’s post highlighted how quickly life can change. The 24-year-old recalled how they’d recently spent time together laughing, dancing, and enjoying life. In a matter of days, they’ll be celebrating life in a different way saying, “Goodbye.” Justin shared the photo with his siblings recalling the moments he’ll cherish forever.

Check out the posts Justin and his sister Madison shared.

Funeral details for Kim Porter have yet to be announced to the public.