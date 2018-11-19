‘Fuller House’ Season 4 Spoilers: Kimmy’s Pregnancy Is Set To Be A Wild Ride

Fuller House spoilers for Season 4 reveal that fans are going to be in for a wild ride when it comes to Kimmy Gibler’s pregnancy.

According to a recent report by TVLine, Fuller House fans have a lot to look forward to when Season 4 airs later this year. The Tanner/Fuller/Gibler families have a lot going on, and at the top of the list is the fact that Kimmy is currently carrying Stephanie’s baby.

Actor Juan Pablo DiPace, who plays Kimmy’s husband, Fernando, on the Netflix original series, is opening up about what fans can expect during Kimmy’s pregnancy, and says there are a lot of funny Fernando moments to look forward to.

The actor reveals that Fernando will have a sympathy pregnancy, and believe that he is also experiencing everything Kimmy feels while carrying Stephanie and Jimmy’s child.

“It’s not so much that Fernando thinks it’s his child, he thinks it’s his pregnancy. Like, he thinks he’s just as pregnant as her — the drama, the swollen body parts, the whole thing. It’s very Fernando,” Di Pace told the outlet.

As for how Kimmy handles the nine months of pregnancy, the actor says that she will do so in complete Gibler fashion, by totally going against the norm, which is something that the beloved character has become known for over the years.

“She goes against everything you think a pregnant woman is going to be. She’s doing cartwheels around the kitchen and eating the spiciest foods. She basically does everything Kimmy would normally do — only now she’s pregnant.”

In addition, Fuller House fans will also finally meet Fernando’s mother during Season 4. The actor reveals that he always envisioned his character’s mom to be young and beautiful, and that is exactly what fans will see when she shows up next season.

“We’ve been talking about having Fernando’s mom on the show for three seasons, and I had so many ideas about what his mother would be like. I’ve always wanted a Sofia Vergara/Jennifer Lopez mother, and they gave her to me. … She’s also way too young to be my mother. You can tell where Fernando gets his drama from,” Di Pace stated.

Fuller House fans will also get to see DJ and Steve’s relationship blossom, as well as all of the children, Ramona, Jackson, Max, and Tommy grow up a bit more, and deal with normal childhood issues.

Fuller House Season 4 will officially debut on Netflix on Dec. 14.