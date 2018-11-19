Kourtney Kardashian Joins Scott Disick & Sofia Richie For Dinner Again

Kourtney Kardashian recently found herself at the same event with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, and things went smoothly.

According to a Nov. 18 report by Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie all attended the Street Dreams Gala in West Hollywood over the weekend.

Kourtney hit the event with her sister, Kim Kardashian and gal pals, Larsa Pippen and Amanda Lee. Meanwhile Scott and Sofia attended together, and met up with Disick’s baby mama inside.

Kourtney wore a cleavage-baring white shirt, while Sofia opted for skin-tight brown dress. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white t-shirt and jacket over top. Following the event, the trio decided to grab dinner together, and seemingly had a great time doing so.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian, Disick, and Richie were spotted talking and laughing during dinner as they hit up celebrity hot spot, Craigs.

“They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot. Everyone was talking and having a good time,” an insider says, adding that Disick and Richie didn’t show much PDA during their dinner with his baby mama. “Scott wasn’t showing any affection to Sofia at the table — no hand holding or arm around her or anything.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie all had dinner together earlier this month, and things reportedly didn’t go as well.

Sources tell People Magazine that the first dinner between the three was a bit “tense,” and was conducted as more of a business meeting than a friendly sit-down between people who have serious connections to one another.

The dinner was allegedly to talk about issues regarding Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. It seems that since Richie has been spending so much time with the children that Kourtney wanted to address some issues, including boundaries that needed to be set when the kids were in Scott’s care.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!