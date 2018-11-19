Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Cancel Wedding Plans Due To Wildfires, Per ‘Radar’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly canceled their wedding plans due to the devastating wildfires that have run through California.

According to a recent report by Radar Online, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were devastated to learn that they had lost their Malibu home to the flames and have now decided to put their wedding plans on hold because of it.

Sources tell the outlet that Miley and Liam had planned to get married on their property, but due to the fact that it has now been reduced to ashes, that is no longer possible. The plans are now said to be on “permanent hold.”

Miley spoke out about the fire and says that she was heartbroken over everything that was lost, including her multi-million dollar mansion. The former Hannah Montana star stated that she was so thankful that she and the love of her life, Liam, as well as all of their animals were safe, and said that was the only thing that mattered at the moment.

Cyrus declared that while her home no longer stands, the memories that she shared with Hemsworth, her friends, and family members will stand strong in her heart. She also sent love to the brave firefighters who helped to combat the raging flames.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were also allegedly planning to have a family together, but since the wedding plans have reportedly been put on hold, the plans for a baby may also be at a standstill.

“Miley isn’t pregnant or in any rush to be pregnant, but is also not against getting pregnant either, and when she does eventually get pregnant she isn’t going to hide it. She is going to be proud and protective, of course, but she is in no way going to make it a big long secret,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“She has a lot of other things on her plate right now with work and music to worry about, so having children right now is not first on the list. Her and Liam are in a good place and kids will happen, but sometime in a few years most likely,” the source added.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are among many celebrities who lost their home in the wildfires, such as Gerard Butler, Kim Basinger, and Robin Thicke. In addition, others came very close to losing their mansions like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner.