‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Learns The Shocking Truth

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the beginning of the week will kick off with a huge amount of drama, and it all starts with Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller)

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Gabi will shockingly reveal the truth to Abigail. This means that Abby will finally learn that her suspicions were right, and that her former best friend has been sabotaging her all along.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Abigail framed Gabi for murder while she was suffering from a split personality disorder. Abby’s alter-ego then lied on the stand during her murder trial, and her testimony is what sent Gabi to prison.

While in prison, Gabi was brutally beaten by some of her fellow inmates. The beating led to severe injuries, which in turn caused Gabi to need surgery. The surgery caused an infection which now prevents her from carrying any more children.

All of the drama led Gabi to go off the deep end and create an elaborate revenge plan against Abigail. Gabi began to work on her scheme, which first included tampering with DNA test results to reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) was the father of Abby’s unborn baby, and not her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Gabi later convinced Chad that Abigail was going crazy again, and manipulated him into having her committed to a mental hospital against her will. Once Abby finally hears the truth, she will lose her mind on Gabi, and the two will have a major showdown.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Abby’s mother, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), rip into Chad over the way he has treated Abigail. Fans will remember that last week, Chad and Stefan struck a deal to have Abby committed against her will, and which handed over Abigail’s baby girl, Charlotte, to Stefan in return.

Elsewhere in Salem, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) will spill the beans about Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) being the person who framed him for the fire at the cabin. The news will lead to a huge controversy with Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), who will likely dump Tripp and head right into the arms of Ben.

Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will also find Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) together, and become jealous.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.