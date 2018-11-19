‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A Major Recast And A Fan Favorite Character Says Goodbye

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that fans are about to see another casting shake up in Salem.

According to recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can see a major recast coming, and soon. Marci Miller, who currently plays Abigail Deveraux DiMera on the soap opera, is leaving the character in her dust and saying a final goodbye to Salem this week.

However, Abby won’t be gone for long. In fact, a familiar face will return to fill the void. Actress Kate Mansi, who previously played the role of Abby, will return to the show to portray the character and get through the major storyline that Abigail is currently involved in.

Sadly, the recast won’t be permanent, as Mansi has already wrapped her run on Days of Our Lives. This means that the characters of Chad and Abigail are either going to leave Salem together with their children, or yet another actress will have to step into the shoes of the beloved character.

Meanwhile, another Salem resident will say goodbye this week. Actor Christopher Sean will be exiting the role of Paul Narita, which he has held for four years. There will be no recast here, as Paul is set to leave Salem to be with his mother in California.

The decision comes after some very tough times for Paul, who was cast aside by Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), only to hook up with Will Horton (Chandler Massey). He also became paralyzed after falling out of a window, and was then cast aside by Will after he regained his memory and revealed he wanted to be with his former husband, Sonny.

In the latest #DAYS, Paul confronts Will about his true feelings for Sonny.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/GY6JOiotAm — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 17, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Paul decides to leave town, and his departure will be emotional for many Salem residents, including Will, Sonny, his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and brother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

In addition, Chido Nwokcha will be seen this week as the character of Luke, a hunky physical therapist that Paul meets just before leaving Salem. Matilda Hanna is playing the role of baby Charlotte, Chad and Abby’s newborn daughter, and Gabriel Rodriguez will be seen as a DiMera guard and henchman, Frank, who has already been seen in a recent episode.

It looks like a lot is about to change on DOOL, and fans won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.